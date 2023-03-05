Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $270.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

