Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.00. 995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.