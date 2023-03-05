Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,642,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up about 2.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.57% of Liberty Global worth $41,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.37 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
