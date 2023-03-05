Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 30,974 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1,188.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $234.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

