Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.41 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

