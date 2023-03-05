Lido Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,187 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance

IHAK stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

