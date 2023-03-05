Lido Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89.

