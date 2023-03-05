Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after buying an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.