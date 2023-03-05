Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 14,464 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 196.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

CB opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.