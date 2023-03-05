Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 14,464 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 196.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:CB opened at $207.10 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
