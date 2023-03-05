Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

