Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.59% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 299.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $121.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $133.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.