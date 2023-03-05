Lido Advisors LLC Sells 933 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.86 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64.

