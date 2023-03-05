Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

