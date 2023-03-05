Lifeworks Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.