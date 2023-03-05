Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 262,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 68,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

