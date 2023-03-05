Lifeworks Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $59.23 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

