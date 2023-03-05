Lifeworks Advisors LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $1,980,000. EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $477.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

