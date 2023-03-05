Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Short Interest Down 9.0% in February

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Light & Wonder by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $68.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

