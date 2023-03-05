Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 373,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 202.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.96. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. Linamar has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

