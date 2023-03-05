Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Up 22.8% in February

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,378. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.