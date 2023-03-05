LINK Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, LINK has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $270.94 million and approximately $26,858.27 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.23 or 0.00179125 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LINK

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

