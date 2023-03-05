Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $53,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after buying an additional 242,086 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD opened at $261.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.04 and its 200-day moving average is $233.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $341.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.39 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

