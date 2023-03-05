Little House Capital LLC Acquires 1,284 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,265,836 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.