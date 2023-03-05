Little House Capital LLC Buys 3,247 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 107.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.