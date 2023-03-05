Little House Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.8% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 339,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 203,476 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

