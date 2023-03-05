Little House Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.89.

AVGO stock opened at $632.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $583.86 and its 200-day moving average is $529.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 75.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

