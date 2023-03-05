Little House Capital LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

