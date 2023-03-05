Little House Capital LLC Has $529,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
