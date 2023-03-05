Little House Capital LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after purchasing an additional 343,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 264,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,532,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $223.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

