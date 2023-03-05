Little House Capital LLC Purchases 11,812 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

