Little House Capital LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $477.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

