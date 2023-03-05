Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.09% of Big Lots worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 251,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Big Lots Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BIG opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.