Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $489,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.