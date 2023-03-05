Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $591,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moderna were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

MRNA opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,776 shares of company stock worth $87,085,165 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

