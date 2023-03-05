Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $713,000 Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,194,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acushnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,520,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after acquiring an additional 228,162 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $52.19 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

