Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 0.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in ArcBest by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

ARCB opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.06.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

