Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions



Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

