Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 20,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intel were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

