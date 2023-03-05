Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,200 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 270,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.5 %

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Foot Locker stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.