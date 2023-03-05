Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 700 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $695.24 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $727.17 and its 200-day moving average is $684.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

