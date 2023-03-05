Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 7,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

