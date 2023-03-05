Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Centene were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

