LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LMP Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

LMP Automotive stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

