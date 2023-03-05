Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,111 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RY. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

