Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,214,000 after buying an additional 611,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of FLEX opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,704 shares of company stock worth $774,584 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

