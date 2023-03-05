Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,951 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 23,191 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 84,254 shares of company stock worth $3,720,721 and have sold 445,723 shares worth $19,310,968. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $64.51 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.