Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 62.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.16 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

