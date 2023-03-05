Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TTE opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.