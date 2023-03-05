Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of RH worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,752 shares of company stock valued at $115,646,401 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RH opened at $297.21 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.00 and its 200-day moving average is $276.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

